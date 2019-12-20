School closed due to water main break in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews in Kettering are working to repair a water main break near St. Charles Borromeo Elementary School and Archbishop Alter High School.

A 2 NEWS crew on scene says the road was closed off on Ackerman Boulevard as water was rushing down the street. With the below-freezing temperatures outside, the water could cause icy conditions.

St. Charles Borromeo Elementary School has closed Friday as a result of the water main break.

It is not known if anyone in the area is without water.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

