Crews work to repair Kettering water main break

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break has work crews out and lanes blocked in Kettering Thursday morning.

The break happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on E. Stroop Road near Royal Oak Drive. Kettering Police dispatchers told 2 NEWS the westbound lane of E. Stroop Road is closed and traffic cones have been placed around a buckle in the road. A hole can be seen in the roadway.

Crews are working to repair the damage.

