SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A large fire at the Springfield U.S. Xpress building is currently under control after crews worked for around two hours to extinguish it Friday morning.

According to the authorities, the call for a fire at the U.S. Xpress building on Leffel Lane came in at 5:10 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Smith with the Springfield Fire Division reported that flames could be seen coming through the roof upon arrival.

Smith said that an explosion inside the facility caused the fire. Witnesses reportedly said that they heard multiple explosions, however, crews are still investigating.

A preliminary search of the building showed that no one was inside at the time of the fire. After the search, crews took a defensive attack and extinguished the fire in around two hours, spraying an estimated 2,500 gallons of water a minute, according to Smith.

As fire crews worked to put out the flames, smoke could be seen spreading from the building on a nearby Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

Smith reported that the facility will be shut down for a while as crews investigate and as the company rebuilds.

