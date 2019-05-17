Crews work to clean up storm damage, Tipp City schools closed

(WDTN) — Heavy rain overnight has left behind flooding and damage in several northern counties of the Miami Valley.

Tipp City Schools are closed due to the storms.The sign welcoming people to Tipp City was destroyed Friday morning. It is not clear exactly what caused the damage.

Storms also damaged the fences at the Tipp City Varsity baseball field.

APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says as the day heats up Friday afternoon more thunderstorms will redevelop and produce more heavy rain.

Video shows water rushing through a culvert near West Liberty.

Reports continue to come into our newsroom of flooding and damage in these areas:

Miami County

Trees down on homes and vehicles in Tipp City just after 3 a.m.

Rohrer Drive, Arapaho Trail, Kiowa Court, Main St. at Garber Drive

A tree fell on a house on Arapaho Trail, injuring two people inside. The people were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries

Hundreds without power

Shelby County

Several communities experiencing flooding, according to the sheriff’s office

High water in the Village of Botkins

Village of Botkins Fire assisted with a rescue of someone stuck in a vehicle in high water in Auglaize County before 3 a.m. Friday

High water in Jackson Center, including Robb Street

Logan County

Widespread flooding in the county, according to the Sheriff’s Office

Several streets underwater in Bellefontaine

Co. Road 13 in Bellefontaine is closed between SR235 and CR130

Several county roads closed, including C.R. 31 & C.R. 46

SR287 in N Lewisburg Closed between SR347 & TR177

City of Lakeview – Grove Avenue is impassible

Local officials, county engineers & ODOT crews checking roads for flooding

Several vehicles stuck in high water

Champaign County

SR559 in Mechanicsburg closed in both directions between US 36 and SR161

Mercer County

Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to use caution if driving this morning in the county after heavy rain caused some roadway flooding.

Auglaize County

Water rescue 3 miles south of Wapakoneta just after 3 a.m.

Authorities remind everyone to avoid driving into high water, as vehicles can be swept away by moving water.

If you’re experiencing flooding in your area, report it to your local sheriff’s office. You can also report flooding to 2 NEWS at newstips@wdtn.com.

Download the Storm Team 2 Weather App and stay up to the minute on the weather where you are. It’s free in your app store.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.