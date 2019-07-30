Crews work to clean up oil spill in Trotwood

Crews work to clean up an oil spill on W. Third Street, near OH-49 in Trotwood on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked early Tuesday morning to clean up an oil spill in Trotwood.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of W. Third Street at State Route 49.

Police reported an oil spill from a disabled vehicle in the area.

Authorities called for an ODOT sand truck to help clean up the spill.

Crews also checked for a possible spill on State Route 49, near Shiloh Springs Road.

As crews worked to clean up the spill, some lanes of traffic were blocked, with vehicles allowed to go around.

Authorities have not said what caused the spill.

