Crews work quickly to contain Washington Township apartment fire

Crews battle a fire at an apartment building on Revere Village Court in Washington Township on Monday, November 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked quickly to contain a fire at an apartment building in Washington Township early Monday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building on Revere Village Court, near S. Main Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

A caller told authorities a smoke alarm was going off. The caller also reported heavy smoke in the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a furnace room of the building. Crews worked quickly and put out the fire.

No one was injured.

Fire officials did not give an estimate of damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

