PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews will be working on a road in Piqua Wednesday for two days.

The City of Piqua said on Facebook that crews with Ritter Plumbing will be working on the 600 block of Covington Avenue from Wednesday, April 7 to Friday, April 9.

The work is part of Vectren’s bare steel and cast-iron replacement program

Traffic will be maintained. The city said motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone area.