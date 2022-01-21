VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the scene of a semi-trailer on fire early Friday morning,

According to a Facebook post by the Vandalia Fire Department, a semi-trailer caught fire by mile marker 64 on I-75 Northbound.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the back of the trailer and quickly worked to bring the flames under control.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and made it out safely. No injuries were reported, although pictures show the trailer took heavy damage.

The Vandalia Fire Department said the blaze was likely the result of an unknown mechanical failure.