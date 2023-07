DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews tackled a house fire on Palmerston Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a house fire on Palmerston Avenue came in shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Dispatch said that the house is boarded up and presumed to be abandoned, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

There is currently no information as to what started the fire.