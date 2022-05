DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Maplegate Court on Tuesday.

The fire happened at a home at 6020 Maplegate Ct. on May 3. Huber Heights Division of Fire Battalion Chief Greg Baumle reported that the fire was called in by neighbors.

Crews tackled the fire quickly however the main living area in the home sustained significant damage.

No one was injured in the fire as the four residents were not home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.