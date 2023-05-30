DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house caught fire in Washington Township Tuesday, requiring four separate departments to send crews to the scene.

According to a release, Washington Township crews were called to a home on Shore Woods Drive at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. When crews arrived on the scene, the residents had already evacuated the home.

Crews from the Kettering and Moraine fire departments and the Miami Valley Fire District helped bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.