TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Trotwood caught fire early Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire in the 8100 block of West Third Street came in at 5:38 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

2 NEWS footage from the scene showed smoke coming out of the roof of the home.

Dispatch said no injuries have been reported.

There is no information on what may have caused the fire at this time.