Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a home caught fire in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, fire department crews were called just before 3:20 p.m. for a house fire by the intersection of Almond Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue in Dayton.

When crews arrived on the scene, Dispatch said they reported black smoke coming from the home.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.