DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house in Dayton caught fire late Sunday night.

According to authorities, crews responded to a house fire near the intersection of Mary Avenue and Riverside Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Firefighters reportedly attempted to enter the home but flames were out of control.

District Chief Matt McClain said they did a “tactical burn,” meaning they let the roof burn through so crews could attack it from aerial ladders.

This is not the first time this house has caught fire. Utilities such as gas and electricity have been shut off for some time now.

McClain reported that crews would perform limited searches once it’s safe to enter.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.