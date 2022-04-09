DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews from the Dayton Fire Department are on the scene of a fire on Hoover Ave in Dayton on Saturday morning.

According to the DFD Fire Chief on the scene, two men living in the home quickly called the fire department for help. When crews arrived at the two-story home, they were able to quickly take down the fire and contain the blaze to a bedroom on the second floor.

Due to the quick response, the home only took a light amount of damage, and the Fire Chief said it is still habitable.

No one was injured during the incident, the Fire Chief said.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.