DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are tackling a blaze after a home caught fire in Dayton Monday afternoon.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, crews are currently fighting a fire on Springfield Street near the intersection with East Third Street. Crews on the scene reported that flames are showing from the second floor of a two-story home.

Firefighters are laying an attack line, Dayton Police and Fire said in a post on Facebook.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.