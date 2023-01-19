DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton apartment building caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post by Dayton Police and Fire, crews were called to the 2100 block of Catalpa Drive, near the intersection with West Fairview Avenue.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they reported that fire was showing from the front of a two-story apartment building.

Crews laid an attack line and began taking out the fire, the post said. At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.