SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews in Sidney responded to a fire at an industrial building overnight.

According to a release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to Playtex Energizer, located at 1810 Progress Way, around 3:30 a.m. for a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the two-story industrial building engulfed in heavy smoke. Plant employees reportedly told firefighters that a machine inside the building was on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the machine. The building itself and no other machines were damaged.

The estimated property loss is approximately $500,000, according to the release.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy were called to the scene, as well as the Salvation Army.

“We are relieved to report that no injuries were sustained by firefighters, police officers, or occupants of the building,” said the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.