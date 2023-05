DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after brush caught fire off the side of I-75 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a small brush fire started by the southbound side of I-75 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from West Carrollton Fire Department were working on the area near the 275 off-ramp.

It is unknown what may have started the blaze.