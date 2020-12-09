Crews sent to house fire on Volusia Avenue in Oakwood

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters were sent to a home on Volusia Avenue in Oakwood on reports of a fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

2 NEWS crews on the scene said that there was no outside damage. No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

