OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters were sent to a home on Volusia Avenue in Oakwood on reports of a fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
2 NEWS crews on the scene said that there was no outside damage. No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews sent to house fire on Volusia Avenue in Oakwood
- SpaceX Starship prototype ready to make highest hop as environmental review underway
- ‘California has been winning too long.’ Elon Musk confirms move to Texas
- Family reunited with Bronze Star Medal they never knew was lost
- ‘We will fix this’: Details of Fort Hood investigation sparked by Vanessa Guillén’s death released