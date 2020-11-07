Crews sent to house fire on South Main Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton crews were sent to the scene of a house fire in Dayton Friday.

Authorities arrived shortly after 10 p.m. to a two-story home on South Main Street. No word on injuries at this time.

Our crews at the scene can see plumes of smoke as well as flames above neighboring buildings.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.