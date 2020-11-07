DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton crews were sent to the scene of a house fire in Dayton Friday.
Authorities arrived shortly after 10 p.m. to a two-story home on South Main Street. No word on injuries at this time.
Our crews at the scene can see plumes of smoke as well as flames above neighboring buildings.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews sent to house fire on South Main Street in Dayton
- Dayton City Hall to close for 2 days to complete electrical upgrades
- Fact-checking the election conspiracy theories swirling on social media
- Dodgers star won’t face punishment for on-field World Series celebration after positive coronavirus test
- Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on