Crews search for missing man in Great Miami River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Water rescue crews responded to the Great Miami River in Miami County Tuesday night after someone reported that a 73-year-old man went into the water while boating and failed to resurface.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Ginghamsburg West Charleston Road.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that Bethel Township police, Huber Heights Fire and Rescue and Tipp City Fire and Rescue are providing assistance at the scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tell 2 NEWS a drone is being used to aid in the search but efforts may soon have to be suspended for the night.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS