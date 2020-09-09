Crews search for missing man in Great Miami River

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Water rescue crews responded to the Great Miami River in Miami County Tuesday night after someone reported that a 73-year-old man went into the water while boating and failed to resurface.

It happened around 7 p.m. near Ginghamsburg West Charleston Road.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that Bethel Township police, Huber Heights Fire and Rescue and Tipp City Fire and Rescue are providing assistance at the scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tell 2 NEWS a drone is being used to aid in the search but efforts may soon have to be suspended for the night.