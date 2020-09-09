MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Water rescue crews responded to the Great Miami River in Miami County Tuesday night after someone reported that a 73-year-old man went into the water while boating and failed to resurface.
It happened around 7 p.m. near Ginghamsburg West Charleston Road.
Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that Bethel Township police, Huber Heights Fire and Rescue and Tipp City Fire and Rescue are providing assistance at the scene.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tell 2 NEWS a drone is being used to aid in the search but efforts may soon have to be suspended for the night.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews search for missing man in Great Miami River
- WiBN Leadership Conference adapting to pandemic
- ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021
- Poll workers warn of Election Day problems if staffing isn’t addressed before November
- Tipp City business owner gets creative to generate income amid pandemic