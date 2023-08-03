WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are still on the scene of an apartment fire on Cambridge Station Road in Washington Township.

According to Ian Emmons, deputy chief of operations for the Washington Township Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 5:19 a.m. and Montgomery County Regional Dispatch advised that at least one unit was fully involved.

Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed that one unit was fully involved and smoke was found throughout the attic. Emmons reported that mutual aid was called to assist.

Footage from 2 NEWS crews showed flames shooting up through the roof with heavy smoke conditions.

Several units were damaged in the fire with most of the damage on the second floor.

Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the building was evacuated and Emmons said that residents reported hearing smoke detectors sounding.

