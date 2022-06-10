DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened Friday morning around 6:50 a.m. at 4665 Dayton Liberty Road.

2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that two vehicles were involved and that heavy damage could be seen on both vehicles.

Regional Dispatch reported that three people were trapped in the flipped vehicle but they have since been extracted and taken to area hospitals. Two were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and one was taken to Dayton Children’s.

