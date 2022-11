Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BATH TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Bath Township Friday morning.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two cars crashed at the intersection of OH-235 and Trebein Road.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or if anyone is injured.

Road closures were expected in the area.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.