SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in Spring Valley on Thursday morning.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the call for a crash at the intersection of OH-380 and West Spring Valley Paintersville Road came in at 7:43 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported that OH-380 is currently shut down.

Police said that three vehicles are involved and that two medics are on scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

