DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a spill at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

According to a release by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a heating and coolant systems spill was reported around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine in Area B.

When they got to the scene, response crews reportedly found that 1,500 gallons of heating and coolant fluids had leaked from the HVAC system on the building’s fourth floor.

Approximately 1,000 gallons of fluid have been contained, however, 500 gallons reportedly went into the sewer drain system. WPAFB said that these chemicals are non-hazardous.

Base officials reported the spill to the city of Fairborn’s Water Treatment Facility and the leak has since been repaired.