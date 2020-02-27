Crews responding to rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in Dayton.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of SR-49 and Little Richmond Road. Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the car landed on its top.

We’re told everyone was able to get out of the car. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.