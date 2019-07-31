Crews responding to reports of ‘fully-engulfed’ fire in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a “fully-engulfed” fire in Clayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it happened around 3:30 pm in the 7900 block of Melody Road.

Officials say the fire was full-engulfed upon their arrival.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

