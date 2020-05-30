Breaking News
Crews responding to reports of fire at Butter Cafe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are responding to reports of a fire at Butter Café in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch says the call came in around 8:05 p.m. and that the fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant located in the 1100 block of Brown Street. We’re told an investigator is also headed to the scene.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

