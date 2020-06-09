Large tree branch falls onto moving car in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is in the hospital after a large tree branch fell onto a moving car in Piqua during Tuesday’s afternoon storms.

Authorities with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 5:10 p.m. on State Route 66 near Washington Avenue.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that the branch and power lines fell on the car. The woman driving was trapped for nearly 30 minutes before crews got her out and transported her to the hospital.

There is no word on her condition.