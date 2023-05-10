DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a crash involving a motorcycle happened at 11:25 a.m. on the State Route 4 South and I-75 South ramp.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO was reporting that the State Route 4 southbound ramp to I-75 South was closed. It has since reopened.

A Dayton Police Department spokesperson reported that the crash was fatal.

There is no information on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured at this time.