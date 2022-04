KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a rollover crash in Kettering.

According to our 2 NEWS photographer on scene, Kettering police are responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Harvey Avenue and East Dorothy Lane.

According to the Kettering Police Department, crews were dispatched at 1:11 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.