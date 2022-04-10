NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a house fire in New Carlisle.

According to Clark County Regional Dispatch, crews are responding to a 2nd alarm house fire on Bowser Street in New Carlisle.

Regional Dispatch said that no injuries have been reported at this time.

According to our 2 NEWS photographer, Clark County fire, Bethel Township fire and Enon fire are on the scene.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)