DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a vacant house fire near Huffman Avenue and South Garland Avenue came in at 6:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

No injuries have been reported at this time and crews remain on the scene.

2 NEWS footage shows the house was fully engulfed with flames visible.

