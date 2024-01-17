DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are on scene of a 2-story house fire Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in about a house fire around 11 a.m. on Jan. 17. The house is located in 500 block of Parrot Street in Dayton.

Neighbors called 911 saying they saw heavy smoke, but no flames coming from the windows of a two-story structure. Dispatch also reported that people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

2 NEWS crews on scene reported heavy smoke showing from the structure while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

WDTN Photo

WDTN Photo

(Photo/Dayton PD & Fire)

(Photo/Dayton PD & Fire)

(Photo/Dayton PD & Fire)

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There is no word on if anyone was injured in this fire, but medics were at the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.