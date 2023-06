DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews remain on the scene of a fire in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the fire on Veterans Parkway came in around 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Dispatch reported that the fire was coming from the roof, however, the extent of the fire is unknown at this time.

Several crews remain on the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.