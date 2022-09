GERMAN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were on the scene of a crash in German Township on Tuesday morning.

According to Germantown Police Dispatch, a vehicle was traveling on OH-123 and crossed over OH-4, traveling down the embankment.

The call for the crash came in at 8:09 a.m.

There is no word on how many people were involved or if there are any injuries.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.