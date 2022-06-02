BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a crash in Beavercreek on Thursday morning that seriously injured one person.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on National Road and Kauffman Road in Beavercreek on Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash and they reported that two vehicles were involved.

Our 2 NEWS crews at the scene said officials reported a white SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle causing it to overturn.

A passenger in the backseat of the overturned vehicle was trapped but has since been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

