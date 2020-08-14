Crews responding after car strikes tree in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency vehicle_121399

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding after reports that a car struck a tree in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of N. Gettysburg Avenue and Owens Drive.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS