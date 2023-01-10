TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Troy on Tuesday morning.

Police reported that the call for a fire on North Forest Hill Road came in around 3:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Troy and Pleasant Hill firefighters responded.

Crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that the house was vacant, however, there is no further information at this time.

The owner of the home spoke with 2 NEWS crews at the scene and reported that they had been in the process of clearing out the house. The owner reported that it had been broken into many times and vandalized.