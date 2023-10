DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house caught fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire on Norman Avenue came in at 7:17 a.m.

The house is reportedly vacant and no one is injured at this time.

Crews are currently on the scene working to put out the fire.

(Photo/Dayton Police and Fire)

