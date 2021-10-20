DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home caught fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story vacant home on the intersection of Saint John’s Avenue and Bohemian Avenue.

The Dayton Fire Department crews were quickly able to get the flames under control, and no injuries have been reported.

The Dayton Fire Department has not released any more information at this time, but the matter is currently under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this fire and we will update this story as we receive more information.