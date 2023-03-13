TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a Trotwood home for a fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire on Gardendale Avenue came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

A 911 caller said smoke could be seen coming from the house.

There was reportedly one victim, however, there is no information on their condition at this time.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office reported that they were called to the scene, but not for a fire.

This incident remains under investigation.

