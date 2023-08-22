JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Township Fire Department are investigating after a “suspicious” fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Jefferson Township Fire Department were dispatched to a vacant house fire on Albers Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

No cause of the fire has been identified at this time, however, it is considered “suspicious.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Jefferson Township Fire Department are continuing to investigate.