DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that officers were sent to an apartment complex on Old Orchard Road sometime after 12:30 a.m. on Monday on reports of a shooting.

Dispatch said the initial report said someone had been hit with a gun and then shot. When crews arrived, the shooter had allegedly fled the scene.

One person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton — formerly known as Grandview Medical Center.

The extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.