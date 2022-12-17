Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main break was reported to officials in Riverside on Saturday morning.

According to Riverside Police, the water main break is happening near the intersection of Barrett Drive and Lawver Lane in Riverside.

Montgomery County Environmental Services Public Information Officer Megan O’Leary says crews are working to fix another repair and will then begin to get the water main fixed. Once started, the repair is expected to take around 6 hours to complete.

A boil advisory is not in effect as of 1:45 p.m., O’Leary says.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.