1 taken to hospital after shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood Wednesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Morgan Avenue. We’re told the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officials could not immediately say if a suspect was in custody.

Shortly after police found the victim, another person with a gunshot wound was found in the 4900 block of Jefferson Township. Authorities say this incident is believed to be connected to the shooting on Morgan Avenue.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

