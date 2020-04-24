Closings
Crews battle house fire in Springfield

Springfield house fire

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews in Springfield are responding to reports of a house fire.

Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS that officers were dispatched to direct traffic at the scene around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Court Street and South Light Street.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

