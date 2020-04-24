SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews in Springfield are responding to reports of a house fire.
Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS that officers were dispatched to direct traffic at the scene around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Court Street and South Light Street.
Officials could not immediately say if anyone has been injured.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Georgia’s Senate candidates split over state reopening
- Virtual travel offers a stay-at-home break
- Woman goes face-to-face with bear that attacked her dog
- Disney shares ‘virtual viewing’ of ‘Happily Ever After’ nighttime spectacular
- Crews battle house fire in Springfield