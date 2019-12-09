Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Crews respond to reports of house fire in Beavercreek

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a Beavercreek home Monday afternoon.

It happened around noon at a residence on Kenora Circle, near East Patterson Road.

Four fire trucks could be seen responding to the incident. Authorities have not released any information about a potential cause or any possible injuries.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS