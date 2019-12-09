Crews respond to reports of house fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a Beavercreek home Monday afternoon.

It happened around noon at a residence on Kenora Circle, near East Patterson Road.

Four fire trucks could be seen responding to the incident. Authorities have not released any information about a potential cause or any possible injuries.

